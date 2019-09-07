Wahine move to 4-0, after win over Army

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 20 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (4-0) rolled to a four-set win over Army West Point, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 on the opening night of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational.
Junior middle blocker Skyler Williams led Hawai’i with a career-high 13 kills on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Williams hit .417 (13-3-24) and tied with freshman Hanna Hellvig with four blocks to lead UH’s defense.
Reigning AVCA National Player of the Week Jolie Rasmussen added 10 kills and has recorded double-figure kills in all four matches this season.
Outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle had a UH career-high 20 digs to lead the 'Bows. but four total players logged double-digit digs against Army.
The Black Knights were led by Sidney Morriss’ who tallied 13 kills. Monica Eckford had a match-high five blocks and Ana Oglivie had a match-high 22 digs.
Next up, Hawai’i will take on Sacramento State at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6.
