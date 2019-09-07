Anti-TMT activists get OK to stage ‘convoy protest’ from Hawaii Kai to Maili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rolling TMT protest with at least 70 cars has received approvals to travel from Hawaii Kai to Maili on Sunday, and police are warning drivers to be prepared for heavy traffic along the route through mid-day.
The protest has received permits from the state and city.
Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said officers will be moving with the vehicles and will also be stationed along the route.
Protest cars will be required to remain in one lane at all times and follow the rules of the road.
Even so, Yu said, “Heavy traffic is expected along the entire route, including freeway on-ramps and nearby streets. HPD asks drivers to please exercise caution and patience.”
The protest will begin at Maunalua Bay at 9 a.m. and wrap up at Maili Beach Park no later than noon.
Protesters will travel along Kalanianaole Highway westbound, get onto the freeway, and then wrap up the protest at Maili Beach Park on Farrington Highway.
Organizers of the event got approvals for the protest based on First Amendment claims. In their permit application, they said that approximately 100 people would participate.
