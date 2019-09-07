20 Hawai’i sweeps Sacramento St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 20th-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (5-0) recorded its first sweep of the season, defeating Sacramento State in straight-sets, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 on Day Two of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational.
Star Middle blockers Skyler Williams and Amber Igiede led Hawai’i with nine kills apiece without either making an error on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Williams hit a career-high 1.000 hitting percentage, going a perfect 9-for-9 in kills. She was tied for the team-high with three blocks while freshman outside hitter and emerging superstar Hanna Hellvvig ended two kills shy of recording a double-double with eight kills and 10 digs.
Hawai’i’s senior setting duo finished combining for 37 assists. Bailey Choy had a match-high 23 assists with a service ace and eight digs while Norene Iosia had 14 assists with five digs.
In all 13 Rainbow Wahine were able to get into the game as the 'Bows secured the win.
UH’s five game winning streak to start the season gives them their best start since 2015 when UH started at 5-0.
Hawai’i will battle Denver on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the final game of the tournament.
