Hawai‘i shutouts North Dakota State on the road 1-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the third consecutive match the University of Hawai’i soccer team held its opponent scoreless, securing a 1-0 win on the road at North Dakota State on Friday.
The Rainbow Wahine (2-2-1) extended their opponent scoreless streak to 294 minutes and 49 seconds in the win.
The longest streak of scoreless matches at UH is five, and it has been done just twice in program history.
The Bison (3-1-1) suffered their first loss of the year and second straight loss to UH over the past two seasons.
The games only goal came from Wahine freshman Kelci Sumida in the 25th minute.
Sophomore defender Cristina Drossos sent a perfectly placed cross pass into the middle of the box finding Sumida for a header. The goal gave Sumida the team lead at two on the year.
Senior goalkeeper and reigning Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week Alexis Mata added to her season and career totals with the shutout win.
Mata now sits alone at No. 3 all-time at UH with 11 career shutouts.
UH will now head to Grand Forks, N.D. for a Sunday matchup with North Dakota. It will be the first-ever match between the 'Bows and the Fighting Hawks.
The pitch is set for 11 a.m. HT.
