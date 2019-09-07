Central East Mai honored on the Valley Isle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an epic run in the Little League World Series, the Central East Maui team was honored today on the Valley Isle.
Maui County threw a party and a parade today to celebrate the team’s long run in Williamsport, Pennsylvania that culminated in a fifth place finish.
The all-star 11 and 12 year old teenagers, won the Senior Division World Series, and earned a regional title and second place national finish.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino honored the team and their coaches at the Kalana O Maui Building.
