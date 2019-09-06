Sunrise Open House: Affordable single-family homes in Central Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, let’s look at properties in Central Maui under $600,000.
We’ll start in Wailuku, with a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit that’s completely renovated, with a great sized back yard.
The current owners just finished a remodel and left nothing untouched, including fresh paint and brand new cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen.
In Waiehu, remember not to judge a book by its cover!
The outside of this 3-bedroom home looks a little rough, but the interior is updated. Wall-to-wall laminate flooring, paint and windows are all new, and the 6,400 square foot lot has two driveways and a spacious workshop or storage unit, with a half bathroom.
And another 3-bedroom house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac at the very top of Waiehu Terrace.
The house was repainted in August of 2017, and the roof and siding were also completely redone at the same time.
This home is centrally located and just minutes to the airport, shopping and Wailuku Town Center.
