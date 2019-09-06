Arrests made as state crews dismantle illegal wooden structure at Mauna Kea protest camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State law enforcement crews surrounded an unpermitted wooden structure at the base of Mauna Kea on Friday morning ahead of a planned operation to remove it.
The wooden structure, which is on the Puu Huluhulu side of the protest camp, was erected earlier this week with the intent that it could serve as a library and learning center for children.
But Hawaii County officials called the building an unpermitted structure and threatened that the property owner, the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, was responsible and could face fines of more than $1,000 per day while it was still intact.
The Department of Hawaiian Homelands, as a result, made the decision to remove the structure and asked Department of Transportation crews to do so, an operation that appears to have gotten underway Friday morning.
State law enforcement crews with the Department of Land and Natural Resources arrived on scene at around 8:40 a.m. and surrounded the home, according to witnesses at the scene.
An unknown number of people have been arrested for interfering with the operation, according to witnesses. Detailed information on those arrests was not immediately available.
Heavy machinery arrived at the camp around 9:30 a.m. Friday. State law enforcement officials say the heavy machinery will be used to knock down the structure, but that had not been done as of about 9:40 a.m.
This story will be updated.
