Man who pleaded guilty in fatal stabbing of Marine is sentenced

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 6, 2019 at 1:04 PM HST - Updated September 6 at 1:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of a Marine in Waikiki has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars as part of a plea deal.

Nicholas Torres was 16 when he stabbed Sgt. William Brown in a Waikiki brawl.

Sgt. William Brown (right) poses with a friend in this undated photograph. (Image: Friends)
He was originally charged with murder.

On the night of the stabbing in Waikiki, Torres was out with a group of friends.

Investigators believe someone with his group robbed a woman who was with Brown and his fellow Marines. When Brown tried to intervene, he was stabbed.

