Man who pleaded guilty in fatal stabbing of Marine is sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of a Marine in Waikiki has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars as part of a plea deal.
Nicholas Torres was 16 when he stabbed Sgt. William Brown in a Waikiki brawl.
He was originally charged with murder.
On the night of the stabbing in Waikiki, Torres was out with a group of friends.
Investigators believe someone with his group robbed a woman who was with Brown and his fellow Marines. When Brown tried to intervene, he was stabbed.
