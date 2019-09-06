Man arrested after hours-long barricade incident in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police authorities on Oahu arrested a man early Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
Lilipuna Road was closed near Cobb Adams Road in Kaneohe overnight while police got the situation under control.
Police sources tell Hawaii News Now they were notified overnight that the suspect had threatened his neighbor early Thursday afternoon. The suspect is then believed to have barricaded himself in his home.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
