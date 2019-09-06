Long-time Hawaii law enforcement officer arrested at airport in theft case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer who once ran a special crime unit for the city prosecutor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft after allegedly stealing a laptop from an airport tenant.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety confirmed to Hawaii News Now late Thursday that Don Carstensen was arrested Thursday morning. He was booked for second-degree theft and released pending investigation.
Carstensen spent years on Honolulu’s police force and played a pivotal role in helping Chuck Marsland, Oahu’s first elected proscutor, bring down legendary mob hitman Ronnie Ching.
Sources tell Hawaii News Now he was currently working as a Securitas employee at the airport.
While working for Marsland, Carstensen reportedly befriended Ching and convinced him to become a government witness. The mobster eventually pleaded guilty to killing four people, including the murder of Marsland’s son and the shooting of state Sen. Larry Kuriyama.
The Department of Public Safety says the investigation the alleged theft involving Carstensen is being run in conjunction with the Office of the Attorney General.
