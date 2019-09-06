Kean Wong turns double play in Big League debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kolten Wong is no longer the only member of the Wong 'Ohana on a Major League Baseball roster.
Kolten’s younger brother Kean Wong started at second base and hit eighth in his big-league debut on Thursday, for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night, maintaining a half-game lead over Oakland for the AL’s top wild card.
In the victory, Waiakea graduate Kean Wong made his Major League Baseball debut and went 0-for-2 at the plate, but defensively turned a double-play in the fourth inning.
The Hilo native has been used primarily as a utility player at Triple-A, but proved to be capable of playing all three outfield spots in addition to second base, third base and shortstop.
Wong was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.
