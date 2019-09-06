City shows off much-needed upgrades to Honolulu’s most popular park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell showed off improvements to Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday, including newly-renovated bathrooms at the Ewa end of the park.
Caldwell said the $833,000 project included tile work, fixtures, and security cameras on the outside catching images of those going in and out.
Caldwell also pointed out the re-paved road going through the park, which cost just over $1 million.
The tennis courts were upgraded, new trash cans designed to prevent people from digging through them, and new outside showers for beachgoers were also part of the improvements.
“It’s been decades 30, 40, or 50 years since we’re renovated some of our facilities here,” said Michele Nekota, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
The city also hired park rangers to help with security from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
This is all part of a grand plan to revamp the city’s most popular park. But the more controversial projects remain.
Park users have complained that parking spaces will be removed and green spaces taken away for a dog park and a playground designed to accommodate those with special needs.
“We will be listening to the people and looking at the options and money and working with the council to see which ones we’re going to go forward on,” Caldwell said.
The final Environmental Impact Statement for the park plans was published on Aug. 23 and public input is now being sought.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.