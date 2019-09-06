Hawaii scientists get ‘Oscars of Science’ for helping capture the first image of a black hole

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first image of a black hole produced earlier this year by a team of eight international telescopes with two from Hawaii, Submillimeter Array and James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Mauna Kea. The black hole with a Hawaiian name, Powehi, is at the center of the M87 galaxy -- 55 million light years from earth and has a mass 6 1/2 billion times that of the sun. Previously, scientists thought it was impossible to get pictures of black holes.
"That ring shape that you see that's the direct affect of Einstein's theory of general relativity that shows light bent by the mass of gravity of a black hole," said Geoff Bower, Chief Scientist of Hawaii Operations for Submillimeter Array.
Now the team with the Event Horizon Telescope Project that spent more than two decades capturing the image has won a prestigious Breakthrough Prize for Fundamental Physics. It's an award funded by tech giants like the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
"It took a little time for it to sink and it was 4:30 in the morning. I'm really kind of blown away," said Bower.
A $3 million award is split between 347 members of the international team so each gets $8,600. For them, it's not about the money, but recognition for the team including the scientists, engineers and technicians.
"I think the Oscars is a really good analogy because we see those movie stars walking down the red carpet right and you forget behind that all those people who worked to make that movie happen," said Harriet Parsons, senior support specialist at James Clerk Maxwell Telescope.
30 team members are in Hawaii and a handful are locals like Hilo native and telescope system specialist, Kevin Silva, who operated the JCMT telescope.
"Just growing up I never imagined that I'd be part of a scientific project this week that could make that much of an impact on science," said Silva.
With much conflict on Mauna Kea and uncertainty about its future, scientists say the award and Powehi’s Hawaiian name given by UH Hilo Associate Professor, Dr. Larry Kimura, show how science and culture can work together.
