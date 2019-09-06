Hawaii scientists get ‘Oscars of Science’ for helping capture the first image of a black hole

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first image of a black hole produced earlier this year by a team of eight international telescopes with two from Hawaii, Submillimeter Array and James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Mauna Kea. The black hole with a Hawaiian name, Powehi, is at the center of the M87 galaxy -- 55 million light years from earth and has a mass 6 1/2 billion times that of the sun. Previously, scientists thought it was impossible to get pictures of black holes.