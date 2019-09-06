Despite federal conviction, rail spokesman will remain on the job

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rail spokesman who pleaded guilty earlier this week to falsifying the results of an election when he worked for a Hawaii union will keep his job for now.
Andrew Robbins, head of the rail authority, said he isn’t sure of the “extent of the charges” against Russell Yamanoha ― even though they’re in the public record ― and will wait to make a decision about his employment status until Yamanoha’s sentencing in December.
“He’s doing a good job at HART,” Robbins said, of Yamanoha.
The decision is puzzling given Yamanoha’s position in the media relations department and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s already-negative public relations image.
The agency is also in the midst of its own federal investigation.
Yamanoha, a former sportcaster, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge linked to his time at an embattled Hawaii union.
He admitted he and three current and former workers at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260 rigged a union vote in 2015 to increase membership dues.
As part of a plea deal, Yamanoha agreed to testify against his ex-boss ― former IBEW 1260 business manager Brian Ahakuelo ― who along with his wife and sister-in-law were indicted last month on 70 counts of embezzlement and wire fraud. The Ahakuelos have pleaded not guilty.
Yamanoha, who is out on a $10,000 bond, could face up to a year behind bars, but will likely see little time because of his cooperation with prosecutors. His sentencing is set for Dec. 10.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.