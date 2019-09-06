Breezy trade winds will hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold firm into the weekend. Fairly stable conditions aloft will keep shower activity on the drier side for leeward areas through Saturday, otherwise expect typical windward and mauka showers favoring the overnight and early morning time periods. In the long range outlook, wetter trends are possible from Sunday on into the middle of next week.
The current small, north-northwest swell will slowly lower through Friday. Meanwhile, there are small southerly swells tonight with a slightly larger reinforcement Friday through the weekend. This reinforcement could bring advisory level surf to south facing shores Sunday and Monday. The trades will continue to produce choppy surf along east facing shores.
