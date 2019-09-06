Announcing the winner of the Hawaiian Airlines 1,000,000 Hawaiian Miles giveaway!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate Hawaii News Now reaching 1,000,000 ‘Likes’ on Facebook, we teamed up with Hawaiian Airlines to give away 1,000,000 Hawaiian Miles to one lucky fan.
Nearly 25,000 people submitted entries, hoping to win the grand prize ― which was announced Friday morning on Hawaii News Now Sunrise!
Kamoe Takao, a Kalihi resident, was announced as the winner of the 1,000,000 Hawaiian Miles contest. When asked what he planned to do with the miles, the avid Green Pay Packers fan had a quick answer.
“I really want to see a Packers home game,” Takao said. He always wants to take his girlfriend on a trip to Japan.
After seeing the contest on the Hawaii News Now Facebook page, he said he only entered ‘three or four times’ trying to run the prize, which made him more surprised when he won. Contestants could enter as many times as they wanted.
The three other finalists for the grand prize — Angie Santiago from Mililani, Blake Isobe from Kaka’ako, and Michael Meyer from Waipahu — didn’t go home empty handed. Each one took home 75,000 Hawaiian Miles.
