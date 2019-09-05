Wanted Wednesday: Man caught in a stolen vehicle violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Daniel Keauli’i is wanted by Honolulu police for a $20,000 bench warrant for violating probation.
The 33-year-old was arrested on Sept. 11, 2017 after he was stopped in a Ford sedan that was reported stolen from the Wahiawa area.
CrimeStoppers said Keauli’i fled on foot and officers were able to apprehend him and take him in to custody. He was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Keauli’i has 11 prior convictions, and is known to frequent the Waianae area.
Anyone with information is asked come forward by calling 955-8300, or by clicking here.
