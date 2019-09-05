USS Arizona Memorial saw slight spike in numbers the day it reopened

USS Arizona Memorial saw slight spike in numbers the day it reopened
The memorial is a national symbol of remembrance for those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 5, 2019 at 8:56 AM HST - Updated September 5 at 8:58 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USS Arizona Memorial saw 4,000 visitors the day it reopened following 15 months of repairs.

That’s according to Pearl Harbor National Memorial officials.

They said it was a slight spike compared to visitation numbers prior to the memorial’s reopening on Sunday. However, visitation numbers have since fallen to normal levels again.

[Read more: ‘It makes you proud’: USS Arizona Memorial reopens after lengthy closure]

On Wednesday, the first-come, first-served tickets didn’t run out until nearly 3 p.m.

The memorial had been closed since May 2018 after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. More than $2 million dollars were spent on the renovation project.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.