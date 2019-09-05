USS Arizona Memorial saw slight spike in numbers the day it reopened

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USS Arizona Memorial saw 4,000 visitors the day it reopened following 15 months of repairs.
That’s according to Pearl Harbor National Memorial officials.
They said it was a slight spike compared to visitation numbers prior to the memorial’s reopening on Sunday. However, visitation numbers have since fallen to normal levels again.
On Wednesday, the first-come, first-served tickets didn’t run out until nearly 3 p.m.
The memorial had been closed since May 2018 after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. More than $2 million dollars were spent on the renovation project.
