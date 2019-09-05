One of Marcus Mariota’s game day rituals is so perfectly Marcus Mariota

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tennessee Titans quarterback and Hawaii native Marcus Mariota will be back in action Sunday for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the 25-year-old opened up about one of his longtime game day rituals: He calls his parents before he takes the field.
“It’s usually Sunday before the game," he said, at a news conference.
"And usually my mom’s kind of waiting at the phone. It doesn’t ring more than once. It’s a privilege and honor to play for them and I always enjoy those conversations.”
Mariota said his dad asks about plays, but his mom cautions him not to take an unnecessary hits.
“Honestly, it’s just nice. I think I’ve done it since I was in college. Just to have that, I think, is special.”
Mariota is known not only for his skills on the field, but his positive image off of it.
He once famously apologized to reporters for being a little short with them after losing a game, saying he got an “earful” about his behavior from his mom. The reporters reassured him he wasn’t out of line.
The quarterback has been plagued with injuries over his career with the Titans, but says he’s feeling healthy heading into his fifth season. It’s the final year of his rookie deal.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.