Oahu man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast

NA PALI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man camping in Kauai’s Kalalau Valley has died in an apparent drowning.
Officials say the 41-year-old man died Wednesday morning. He, along with two other campers, attempted to swim to Honopu Beach.
The man became distressed in the waters near a rocky shoreline. The two other swimmers attempted to help him.
A nearby tour boat company spotted the group just before 9:30 a.m. They were able to pull the swimmers on board where boat personnel and an off-duty AMR medic began CPR.
Emergency crews were contacted and waiting for them as they arrived at the Kikiaola Boat Harbor.
Waimea firefighters took over. The man could not be revived.
He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending to determine his exact cause of death. His name has not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.
