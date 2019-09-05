NTSB releases report outlining events leading to a 2017 helicopter crash on Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Federal Investigators say there were strong wind gusts the night a Mauna Loa helicopter crashed off Molokai nearly two years ago.
A new NTSB report says Jeremy Dossetter and his instructor Oliver Kirch lost control of the Robinson R44 aircraft before crashing. Both were presumed dead.
In a flight path diagram released in the NTSB report, it showed the helicopter looping south of the island, then flying over Molokai before coming down on the northern side.
The wreckage was found this past January on the ocean floor, about two miles off Molokai.
New images show the parts that were recovered, including some that showed significant corrosion.
What caused the crash is still unclear, however.
Investigators say they found no evidence of mechanical damage or temperature distress in the engine.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.