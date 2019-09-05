Naval ROTC program approved for UH Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawaii has been approved for the creation of a Naval ROTC program.
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer approved the development of the program after years of advocating by Hawaii’s Congressional delegation.
They say the Naval ROTC program will open doors for local students, and broaden horizons.
“This new ROTC program at UH will give more Hawaii students a chance at earning scholarships and gaining an education, while helping the Navy strengthen its diversity to make sure its sailors and Marines better reflect the American public and our values in Hawaii,” Sen. Schatz said. “I thank Secretary Spencer for his partnership and his recommitment to the Navy’s longstanding relationship with Hawaii.”
“The long-awaited establishment of a Naval ROTC program at UH Manoa underscores the Navy’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and represents a tangible step toward increasing the diversity of its officer corps,” Sen. Mazie Hirono added.
The Naval ROTC program expands options already offered at UH, which include Army and Air Force ROTC units.
Sen. Hirono’s office said she’s pushed for the program since 2015.
