Local sailor Mark Towill lands title sponsor ahead of 2021 Ocean Race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ocean Race is regarded as the most challenging open ocean sailing race in the world.
Teams will sail custom built boats 45,000 nautical miles around the planet, beginning in the Fall of 2021.
Sailing endeavors around the world aren’t just extremely dangerous and ridiculously cool they are also quite expensive.
Sponsorship’s play an essential role in a teams abilities to travel and fund their quest to circle the globe.
Kahalu’u native Mark Towill has participated in the the race formerly known as the Volvo Ocean Race two times previously, and today he and his business partner Charlie Enright announced that they’ve renewed their sponsorship with 11th Hour Racing with the intention of entering The Ocean Race in 2021.
Towill is excited to renew his partnership with 11th Hour Racing enabling him and his teammates to shine a light on the challenges currently affecting the ocean.
“Our whole mission with them is to bring awareness to the environmental crisis that’s going on,” said Towill. “We want to showcase that we can be leaders in changing the declining health of the oceans.”
An added obstacle for the teams is that the participants are responsible for also building the boat they’ll sail around the world.
Towill believes the constructing of the boat has been one of the toughest challenges throughout the training process.
“We’ve been working with some of the smartest yacht designers and naval architects in the world," said Towill. "It’s a kind of interesting intellectual challenge to figure out how to design and build a boat within a certain set of parameters and be as competitive as possible in all conditions.”
As of now Towill is also the only Native Hawaiian participating in the race. The former Punahou graduate is looking forward to representing Hawaiian culture on the global stage and the relationship Native Hawaiians have always had to the ocean.
“We as a Hawaiian culture have such a strong connection to the ocean,” said Towill. “We understand the importance that it plays in all of our lives whether that’s out on the ocean or on land and that’s definitely something I’m trying to bring to the team and to the race.”
The race will begin in the Fall of 2021, Towill and the team will spend the next two years training for The Ocean Race in France.
