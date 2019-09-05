Hawaii among 5 states with lowest death rate, CDC says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is among the five states with the lowest death rate, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the report published Thursday, the CDC compiled 2017 mortality data from all 50 states at Washington, D.C., looking at all ages from under 1 year old to over 85.
Hawaii joined California, Connecticut, Minnesota and New York as states with the lowest death rate, with an average age-adjusted rate of 624 deaths per 100,000 people.
The states with the highest death rate included Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
The leading causes of death were the same for the highest and lowest states: heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, unintentional injuries and stroke.
