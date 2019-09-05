Forecast: Breezy trade winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected to persist through this weekend.
Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. The relatively strong trade winds may also carry a few brief showers over to some leeward sections of the smaller islands.
Additional clouds and showers will be found over some leeward areas of the Big Island during the afternoon and evening hours.
A small north-northwest swell is expected to slowly lower through Thursday.
A series of small southerly swells are expected through Thursday as well, with a slightly larger reinforcement Friday through Sunday.
This last southerly swell may be enough to bring advisory level surf to south facing shores Sunday and Monday.
