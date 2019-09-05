Equipment, fixtures from 2 popular eateries to be auctioned off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Equipment, fixtures and other items from two popular Ala Moana Center eateries that closed earlier this year are set to be auctioned off.
Cafe Lani and Tempura Ichidai abruptly closed their doors in January.
The online auction includes hundreds of items, including customer service counters, tables, commercial kitchen equipment and even faux plants.
The auction runs through Sept. 8, with an onsite inspection planned for Saturday.
For more information or to place a bid, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.