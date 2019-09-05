‘Don’t underestimate us’: #20 Rainbow Wahine return to court in Heineken Invitational

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 20th-ranked University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team hosts the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational from Thursday, September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to Honolulu.
The newly ranked Rainbow Wahine comes into this week off an undefeated weekend in which they upset a pair of ranked opponents (No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington).
Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow was impressed by her team’s ability to stay focused throughout a pair of dramatic five set matches against top rated teams.
“They did a great job staying steady,” said Ah Mow. “I know it was long days but those wins were huge, and I think the growth that they had in the weekend was great.”
Outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen made a phenomenal debut as a Rainbow Wahine, earning both Big West and Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors for her standout play in last week’s tournament.
Rasmussen believes the honors are due in large part to her teammates putting her in a position to succeed.
“It’s just a by product of everything our team did,” said Rasmussen. “It’s very honoring but I don’t feel like it’s mine, and I feel like I want to share it with the team and I wish we got national team of the week.”
The No. 20 ranking in the AVCA poll also marks the first time in the ‘Robyn Ah Mow’ era the team has been ranked in the regular season since 2015.
Middle-Blocker Skyler Williams is ecstatic to see the work the team put in, in the off-season transition into success on the court.
“That was the greatest feeling,” said Williams. “It’s awesome being in the top 25, and to show everyone not to underestimate us because we are coming to play.”
The Wahine will host Army in the first round of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
A complete schedule of the tournament is listed below:
