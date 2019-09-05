Did you take this Kauai proposal video? You’ve been invited to the wedding!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When two Michigan residents who recently vacationed on Kauai set a date to tie the knot, they hope at least one special guest from Hawaii will be able to make the ceremony.
Rainer and Gina were hiking along one of the most scenic stretches of the Awaawapuhi trail in Waimea last month when Rainer dropped down onto one knee and popped the question, asking Gina to be his bride.
The couple were hiking alone, but a stranger who also happened to be there pulled out their phone and filmed the entire heart-warming scene.
After Gina said yes, the person taking the video Airdropped the footage to everyone else on the trail, including the happy couple. But in the midst of their excitement, the couple forgot to take down the photographer's name or number.
Now, they’re hoping social media can help put them in touch with one another — so they can invite the photographer to the wedding.
If you know the photographer, hit up @marcishyne on Twitter ― or send an email to news@hawaiinewsnow.com and we’ll help you get in touch!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.