Crash involving police vehicle closes lanes on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A crash closed down eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli Wednesday afternoon. An HPD vehicle was involved.
Details on the crash were limited, but officials say the lanes were closed down shortly after 4 p.m. near Princess Kahanu Avenue.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Photos from the scene show one police vehicle with significant damage to the front end.
Police and EMS crews were on scene.
