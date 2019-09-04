Breezy trades expected, with a tropical cyclone lurking this weekend

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the weekend with clouds and showers mainly for windward and mauka areas, especially during the nighttime and morning hours. A weak trough south of the Big Island is helping to keep things on the wetter side over the southern end of the state. The trough should move west and dissipate shortly. Daytime highs will still climb into the lower 90′s.
In the longer term, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Twelve-E, which is about a thousand miles southeast of the Big Island. It’s still too soon to tell exactly what effects it will have on our weather. The current forecast track has it passing south of the islands, but close enough to increase moisture late this weekend into next week.
At the beach, a small north-northwest swell is expected to gradually decline through Thursday. On south shores, a series of swells is expected to begin Thursday, with a larger reinforcement Friday through Sunday, with advisory level surf possible Sunday and Monday. East shores will continue to experience a choppy short-period trade wind swell. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Friday.
