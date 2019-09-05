Analysis: Honolulu salaries lowest in nation when adjusted for cost of living

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Urban Honolulu salaries in online job postings are the lowest in the nation among metro areas when adjusted for the cost of living, a new analysis concludes.
Indeed.com crunched the numbers from their own postings to make the conclusion.
They found that nationally, salaries are higher in smaller metros after adjusting for local cost of living differences. But they note that places like Honolulu, where the cost of living is higher, offer other quality of life perks and so people might be willing to accept lower wages.
The analysis found that annual salaries in Honolulu job postings were $70,000 on average.
When adjusted for cost of living, that annual salary drops by nearly $14,000 to $56,100.
The metro with the second-lowest pay was Myrtle Beach (where salaries are actually higher than actual when adjusted for cost of living).
The metro area that includes Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach rounded out the bottom three, with an adjusted annual salary of $61,500.
The metro area with the highest adjusted salary, according to the analysis, was Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas. There, the adjusted salary is $83,700 (much higher than the unadjusted salary of $70,000).
