Rasmussen notches Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week Honors

Rasmussen played a strong, all-around game this past weekend to lead the Rainbow Wahine to its first 3-0 start since 2015 and its first Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic title since 2013.
Hawai’i, defeated a pair of nationally ranked opponents—No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington, during the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.
She was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player as well.
The Oregon transfer, was lights out throughout the Classic, leading the Wahine in kills in all three matches with 57 total while adding 17 digs, and 13 total blocks.
Rasmussen is the ninth Hawai’i player to be named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors.
The last one to earn the honor was Nikki Taylor on November 22, 2016.
