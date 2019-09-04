New tropical depression forms in Central Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new tropical depression has formed in the Central Pacific basin.
According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Twelve-E was roughly 1,085 miles east-southeast of the Big Island.
Forecasters said the depression was moving toward the west near 9 mph and will continue heading in this direction over the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds were near 30 mph with higher gusts.
The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday.
It’s not clear what effects, if any, the storm would have on the state. However, its forecast track takes it south of the islands.
This story will be updated.
