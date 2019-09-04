Morning fire damages the Old Misaki Hotel on Moloka’i

MOLOKA’I, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A fire Tuesday morning caused major damage to the Old Misaki Hotel on Moloka’i.
Fire officials say they were dispatched just after 6 a.m. The fire cause a major traffic slow-down on the Kamehameha V Highway.
When firefighters got there, they reported an active fire at the single-story multi-unit structure. Flames also spread to nearby brush.
They remained on scene until just after 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Major damage was reported to the structure and its contents, though a damage estimate was not immediately available.
