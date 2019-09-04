$32M for Hawaii military projects to be cut as Trump seeks money for border wall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The president’s plan to cut $3.6 billion slated for military construction projects in order to spend the money on fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border includes $32 million in cuts to “high priority” projects at military bases in Hawaii, officials confirmed.
Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation railed against the cuts Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said Congress didn’t authorize $3.6 billion for a border wall and the president’s bid to move money from funded projects will be met with resistance. “Congress will not enable this move by appropriating new funds to backfill the projects now defunded,” Case said.
The two Hawaii projects to be defunded are:
- A $26.5 million plan to build a new perimeter gate at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
- A $5.5 million project to build a new training facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the perimeter gate at the Marine Corps base was identified as a “key security project” aimed at improving the safety of service members and their families.
He added that he also won’t support additional requests to fund the projects again.
“The American people cannot be asked to foot the bill a second time for projects that this administration has decided to funnel money away from to pay for wall that will do nothing to end the humanitarian crisis on the southern border or protect our national security," he said.
Projects in 23 states, 19 countries and three U.S. territories would be stalled or killed by the administration’s move to divert money to the wall project, according to a list released Wednesday by the Pentagon. The $3.6 billion will pay for 175 miles of fencing on the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexico border.
