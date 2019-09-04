Start training: Here’s how you can sign up for the 2019 Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registration is open for the 2019 Honolulu Marathon, and time is running out to get in shape for the big event.
The race is scheduled for Dec. 8.
The 26.2-mile route begins at Ala Moana Boulevard, snakes through Downtown Honolulu, goes back east around Diamond Head into Hawaii Kai, and finishes back at Kapiolani Park.
On Dec. 7, the Kalakaua Merrie Mile will also be held. The one-mile race serves as a fun warm-up for the entire family.
Registration fees vary.
