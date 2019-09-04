Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Makiki

MAKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames engulfed a Makiki house on Tuesday afternoon, closing several major thoroughfares and sending thick smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
The call came in just after 4 p.m. at a home on Kinau Street near Victoria Street.
Multiple Honolulu Fire Department units have been dispatched and remain at the scene.
Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said some 44 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze.
There were reports that the home where the fire started was being occupied by squatters, but Seguirant said those details aren’t yet known. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
Video sent to Hawaii News Now showed thick smoke visible in the area. Residents also captured images of flames spitting from the home’s roof, igniting a tree and coming dangerously close to other properties. Firefighters were trying to assess the extent of the damage.
All lanes of Beretania Street at Pensacola Street were shut down with fire crews on scene, but police were able to reopen two lanes of the thoroughfare about 5 p.m.
Kinau Street was also closed, and traffic was backed up on several other roadways.
There were no reports of any injuries.
