Hawai’i prep teams reflect on undefeated showcase weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend local prep football teams would not be denied against mainland foes.
Five Hawai’i football teams squared off against perennial mainland powers from Neveda, California, and Canada, and the 808 did not lose a game.
Hawaii’s teams were undefeated across the board and local coaches hope the mainland competition continues to travel to Hawai’i.
In what was the biggest game of the weekend, the state’s No. 1 ranked St. Louis Crusaders throttled the number 16 ranked team in the nation Bishop Gorman, winning 31-19 in a battle of the top rated teams in Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Crusaders head coach Cal Lee believed the victory solidified prep talent in Hawai’i while making it known that island football is at an all-time high.
“I coach here I know the level is good,” said Lee. “No matter who we play, out of state teams or whoever, hopefully the people know to associate Hawaii with pretty good football.”
Hawaii’s No. 2 ranked team the Mililani Trojans defeated Liberty High School from Neveda 34-22, in a clash of Neveda’s and the 808′s second ranked teams, while the Kapolei Hurricanes defended their home field with a 31-28 victory over California’s Downey High School.
Punahou was the lone Hawai’i team who traveled for their contest. The Buff and Blue put a beat down on perennial Southern California Power Long Beach Poly, winning by a score of 45-0.
In the last mainland vs. Hawai’i matchup, Damien dominated the St. Thomas More Knights from Hamilton Canada 56-14.
Monarchs Head Coach Eddie Klaneski that the success this weekend by all the Hawaii teams, prompts more mainland competition to come to Hawaii.
“Its awesome to see level of football that we have,” said Klaneski. “We’re very competitive and we’re going to do our best to keep scheduling these games, and hopefully we’ll get more and more mainland competition in the future.”
