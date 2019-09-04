Hawai’i enters AVCA top 25 Poll at No. 20

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three consecutive victories in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, including a pair of upsets over ranked opponents to open the season, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team debuted in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll at No. 20.
Hawai’i received 363 points and was one of three unranked teams last week to leap up in the poll this week along with Utah and Florida State.
The Rainbow Wahine captured the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic for the first time since 2013 this past weekend. It is the first time since the 2017 preseason poll the 'Bows have been ranked in the top 25.
It also marks the first time under head coach Robyn Ah Mow that the team is in the Top 25 during the regular season.
The Rainbow Wahine will next host their second of three tournaments this week with the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The tourney runs from Thursday, September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to town.
