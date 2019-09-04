Gabbard explains her streak of gray hair ... and why she’s never dyeing it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Presidential candidate and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard recently spoke to her followers about her striking gray streak of hair.
On an Instagram live video, the 38-year-old was asked whether she was going to “fix” it.
Gabbard replied that she wouldn’t dye her hair ― because it reminds her of the costs of war.
“I actually started going gray in that one spot during and after my first deployment to Iraq,” Gabbard explained, in the video.
“So I keep it just as a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war, and why we fight so hard for peace.”
At last check, Gabbard was in Iowa, speaking at town halls and making other appearances.
