Forecast: Increasing trade winds, but not quite enough to beat the summer heat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are forecast to become locally breezy Wednesday with another increase in wind speeds expected this weekend as a ridge strengthens to the north. Dew points will still be in the lower 70′s, so heat index temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90′s for much of the week, but hopefully the stronger trades will bring a little relief. We’re also expecting an increase in clouds and showers for the second half of the week, with most of the activity for the usual windward and mauka areas. The winds may push some of those showers leeward.