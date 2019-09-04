Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold firm through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will increase into the moderate to breezy range Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.
A small north-northwest swell is expected to peak tonight, then slowly lower through Thursday.
A series of small southerly swells are expected through Thursday, with a slightly larger reinforcement Friday through Sunday.
This last southerly swell may be enough to cause advisory level surf for south facing shores Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.