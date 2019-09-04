Byrd Selected As MW Offensive Player of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd is off to a hot start this season.
Just Monday it was announced Byrd was selected as the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week following his stellar performance in UH’s Week 0 win over Arizona.
Byrd posted career-highs of 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns, the latter of which tied a single-game school record.
His 14 catches were the most by a UH player since Kealoha Pilares’ school-record 18 versus Louisiana Tech in back in 2010. Byrd’s 224 receiving yards ranks seventh all-time on the school’s single-game list and were the most since John Ursua’s 272 yards in the 2017 season-opener at UMass.
Three of his TD catches against the Wildcats went for 25 yards or more, including two in the second quarter as UH built a 28-21 halftime lead. His fourth score, a 30-yarder from
The Rainbow Warriors will next host Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 7, their second Pac-12 opponent to start the season. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
