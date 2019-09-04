After a 2-year renovation, Kewalo Harbor gets a face lift

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 2-year, $20 million renovation of Kewalo Harbor is nearly complete.
The Howard Hughes Corporation says the harbor will have new concrete piers, additional boat slips, a loading dock, lockboxes and fenders.
Prior to the renovations, the harbor was in dire need of repairs.
“Before this renovation, concrete was crumbling into the harbor and we had condemned piers,” John Eveleth, Kewalo Harbormaster, said.
“The Howard Hughes Corporation’s investment went above and beyond our expectations. Today, the harbor is safe and local businesses are thriving. We expect continued growth as more members of the community discover this upgraded facility,” Eveleth added.
There’s even a new fish haul and weigh-in terminal with a dual 10,000 gallon fueling depot and free wi-fi.
“We saw an opportunity to enhance an underutilized public asset in need of massive repair,” said Todd Apo, Senior Vice President of Community Development, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are thrilled to see this historic harbor thrive today as a first-class, full-service marine facility and community amenity."
The harbor is home to nearly 100 small businesses ranging from commercials to recreational and charter tours.
