You hungry? 10 contestants compete in a Labor Day pizza eating contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How many slices of pizza could you eat in seven minutes?
For Shelby Maualaivao from Kahaluu, she the answer is nine slices.
She was one of 10 contestants who participated in the first-ever Labor Day Pizza Eating Contest at Wet-n-Wild Hawaii.
Maualaivao went up against eight other men and one other woman in the chow-down competition.
Little Caesar’s provided participants with three boxes of pizza. At 10 slices per box, it added up to 30 slices per person.
No one was able to finish all 30 slices however, but Maualaivao’s nine was enough to land her the first place prize.
She walked away winning $1,700 worth in prizes, including passes to the waterpark, and a year’s worth of Little Caesar’s Pizza gift certificates.
