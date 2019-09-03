To offset Hawaii’s carbon emissions, groups seek to plant 1M trees a year (with your help)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ambitious plan to offset all of the state’s carbon emissions by planting one million trees a year in the islands is asking for your financial support.
The Carbon Neutrality Challenge had its first proof-of-concept event last year, when volunteers planted 1,000 trees in two hours. Next month, the project is dialing things up ― planting 11,000 trees in a day.
Next year, the project wants to scale up to 100,000 trees.
And then in 2021, they want to start planting 1 million trees annually.
“Hawaii could show the world how it is done. We could be the first," said Camilo Mora, associate professor of geography at UH-Manoa and lead investigator in the project.
“We have the space. We have the will. We just need the money.”
How much money? At least at first, it’s pretty nominal.
For the planting Oct. 26, the team wants to raise $55,000 to set up a low-cost watering system for each of the seedlings planting. Without the system, 9 out of 10 seedlings planted will die.
“Each donation received brings us a step closer to our goal of making Hawaii the nation’s first carbon-neutral state,” said Asryelle Mora Rollo, Mora’s daughter and one of the creators of the project.
Climate change is largely a problem of too much carbon dioxide ― a greenhouse gas ― in the atmosphere. But planting enough trees, which absorb carbon dioxide, would offset Hawaii’s carbon footprint as the state also seeks in the long-run to reduce its overall carbon emissions.
To donate to the crowdfunding effort, click here.
And to sign up to participate in the tree planting event next month, click here.
