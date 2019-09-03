Nearly 40 recording artists release music video to support Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rousing and distinct voices of Amy Hanaialii, Robert Cazimero, Kealii Reichel and nearly 40 recording artists came together to sing in solidarity for Mauna Kea.
"Everybody was jazzed to be part of it. Everybody showed up and everyone was star struck when everyone walked in so that was the cool part," said co-producer Zachary Lum.
The Oiwi TV music video for 'Ku Ha'aheo e Ku'u Hawaii' was inspired by the dramatic events at the mauna and is reminicent of 'We Are The World' released in 1985.
"It's powerful. There are things that we don't see that we don't hear that we feel. To me I call it aloha aina." said Lum.
"Ku Haaheo, stand proud my Hawaii. The last line says for my people and my nation, I will give my all," said Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong who composed the song in 2007 for her students at the former Halau Lokahi Public Charter School.
Over the years, she's seen many renditions including one at Mana Academy in West Valley City, Utah.
She says she first noticed the song used at Mauna Kea in 2014 when TMT opponents stopped the project's ground breaking.
"For me to see where this song has gone, I didn't write it for me. I wrote it for my kids," said Wong.
While there’s much uncertainty about the conflict, these recording artists say sharing history through song is part of their culture and a rebirth of the Hawaiian people.
‘Ku Ha’aheo’ is part of a soon to be released album featuring 18 new songs associated with the Ku Kiai Mauna movement.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.