Man, 38, rescued after found face down in waters off Hana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man nearly died in the ocean off Hana on Monday afternoon, officials on Maui said.
It happened at around 5 p.m. in Haneoo Bay, also known as the "Sandbar."
Officials said the man was found floating face down in the water about 50 feet from shore.
Bystanders removed him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
When the Maui Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services showed up, they were able to restore his pulse.
The man was flown to Kahului for more treatment.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.