Local Connection: UH’s Season Opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Warrior Football team deserves more than just a pat on the back for its opening game victory against Arizona.
It was an entertaining roller-coaster of a contest with lots of offense and last-second drama.
On the game’s final play, the Arizona quarterback came within a yard of what could have been a game-tying touchdown. He was tackled by defenders who kept chasing even when it seemed they were too far behind the ball to make a difference.
The moment is being replayed all over the country by coaches trying to teach the value of continuous high energy and effort.
People who weren’t there missed out on a great night -- and sadly that was a lot of people.
If you subtract the 2,000 or so Arizona fans who traveled for the game, there were less than 20,000 UH supporters in the seats.
This is a team and a university that deserves supportive fans – who really make a big difference to the players on the field.
Let’s take a lesson from the team that doesn’t give up – and not give up on showing up.
