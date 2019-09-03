Local Connection: UH’s Season Opener

Local Connection: UH’s Season Opener
(Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 2, 2019 at 2:48 PM HST - Updated September 2 at 2:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Warrior Football team deserves more than just a pat on the back for its opening game victory against Arizona.

It was an entertaining roller-coaster of a contest with lots of offense and last-second drama.

On the game’s final play, the Arizona quarterback came within a yard of what could have been a game-tying touchdown. He was tackled by defenders who kept chasing even when it seemed they were too far behind the ball to make a difference.

The moment is being replayed all over the country by coaches trying to teach the value of continuous high energy and effort.

People who weren’t there missed out on a great night -- and sadly that was a lot of people.

If you subtract the 2,000 or so Arizona fans who traveled for the game, there were less than 20,000 UH supporters in the seats.

This is a team and a university that deserves supportive fans – who really make a big difference to the players on the field.

Let’s take a lesson from the team that doesn’t give up – and not give up on showing up.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.