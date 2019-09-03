Kailua Town Farmer’s Market opens in new location

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Kailua Town Farmers Market opened at a new location this past weekend.
Vendors set up shop in the parking lot of the old Pali Lanes on Hekili Street. It will be the temporary location for the market for the remainder of the year.
The market was forced to relocate after more than six years at the Kailua Elementary School campus.
The Department of Education complained about oil spills in the parking lot and other problems.
The market opened to positive reviews from customers.
“Everybody loved the new location. It’s got those big monkeypod trees, so it’s in the shade,” Pamela Boyar, Owner, FarmLovers Markets, said. “I really want to thank Art Machado for bringing us in. He really saved about 120 people’s livelihoods by allowing us to be in that parking lot.”
An estimated 2,000 people stopped by the market in the new location over the weekend.
